ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $57.76

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.76, but opened at $59.88. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 12,987,382 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 4.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,021,000 after buying an additional 8,662,153 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,585 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,630,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,310,000 after purchasing an additional 713,425 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

