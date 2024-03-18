ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $57.76

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.76, but opened at $59.88. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 12,987,382 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 4.7 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Further Reading
