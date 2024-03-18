ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up to $93.25

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.25, but opened at $97.20. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $97.83, with a volume of 101,820 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 17.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 9.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

