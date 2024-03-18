ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ comprises 2.1% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSQ. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,697 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,601,000. Acute Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 378,632 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 953,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 45,992.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 943,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 941,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA PSQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.97. 12,378,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,466,061. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.