ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.66

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.66 and last traded at $61.04, with a volume of 72905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $835.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

