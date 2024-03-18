ProQR Therapeutics’ (PRQR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 216,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $200.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.20. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

