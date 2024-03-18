Prom (PROM) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Prom has a market capitalization of $240.82 million and $12.49 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $13.20 or 0.00019531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00005664 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00015865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,614.91 or 1.00078235 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010221 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.98 or 0.00152429 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 13.45483487 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $14,869,841.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.