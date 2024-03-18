Prom Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $224.58 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. Prom has a market capitalization of $224.58 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for $12.31 or 0.00018273 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00005701 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00015036 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,323.34 or 0.99965735 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010441 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.64 or 0.00140534 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 13.3524921 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $11,835,566.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

