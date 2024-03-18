Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 233,881 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 2.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $201,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.02. 6,698,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,803. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

