Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $206.13

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $206.13 and last traded at $205.99, with a volume of 402874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.17.
Progressive Stock Up 0.7 %
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.
Insider Activity at Progressive
In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
