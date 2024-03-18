Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $202.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $192.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.39.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.53. Progressive has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $207.20.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

