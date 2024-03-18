ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) PT Lowered to $10.00

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ProFrac Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ProFrac stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.95. 550,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,625. ProFrac has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ProFrac by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProFrac by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in ProFrac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in ProFrac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ProFrac by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the period.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

