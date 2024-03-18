Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$120.00 at TD Securities

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PBH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.50.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PBH

Premium Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Premium Brands Company Profile

Shares of Premium Brands stock traded up C$1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$84.66 and a 52 week high of C$113.60.

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.