Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$120.00 at TD Securities

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.14% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on PBH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.50.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.
