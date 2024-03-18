Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $334.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

