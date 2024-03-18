PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.90. 6,338,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. PPL has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of PPL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

