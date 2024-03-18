Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PW opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.00. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Power REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

