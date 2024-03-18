Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.36.

NASDAQ PSNY opened at $1.63 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

