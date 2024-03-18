PLANET Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week (PLANET)

PLANET (PLANET) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One PLANET token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PLANET has a market capitalization of $65.16 million and $9.27 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PLANET has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PLANET

PLANET’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.0000796 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $8,816,948.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

