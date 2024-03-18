Piper Sandler Increases Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $19.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.42% from the company’s current price.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.03. 6,515,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,483,072. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,869 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

