Phreesia’s (PHR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s previous close.

PHR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Get Phreesia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHR

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of PHR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 693,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.97% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,950 shares of company stock valued at $246,213. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 6.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 477,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $6,514,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 7.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 58.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 424,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 156,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phreesia by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.