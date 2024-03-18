Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHARGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 221.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Pharming Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 9,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $771.77 million, a P/E ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHARGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHARFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

