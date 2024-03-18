Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 221.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Pharming Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Pharming Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 9,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $771.77 million, a P/E ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pharming Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

