PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.00

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGTI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

