Pflug Koory LLC Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $106.25. 846,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,361. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

