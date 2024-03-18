Pflug Koory LLC Sells 48 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ETN traded up $2.40 on Monday, reaching $300.30. The stock had a trading volume of 635,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.86. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $303.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

