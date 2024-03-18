Pflug Koory LLC Sells 300 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 102.3% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $4,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $77.52. 610,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,816. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

