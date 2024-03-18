Pflug Koory LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 20.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.51. 4,140,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,955,693. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $235.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

