Pflug Koory LLC Purchases 894 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Corning by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $32.45. 743,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

View Our Latest Report on Corning

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.