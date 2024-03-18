Pflug Koory LLC Purchases 8,232 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 63,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,316,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

