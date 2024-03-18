Pflug Koory LLC Purchases 1,409 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.01. 2,888,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,506,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

