Pflug Koory LLC Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.31.

Shares of TT traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.64. The company had a trading volume of 180,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $294.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

