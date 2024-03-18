Pflug Koory LLC Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $964.97. 81,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,358. The stock has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $951.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $872.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,906 shares of company stock valued at $18,479,805. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

