Pflug Koory LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 541,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,690,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 501,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $61.53.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

