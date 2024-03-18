Pflug Koory LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.12. 61,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,494. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $129.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The business had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

