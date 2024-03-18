Pflug Koory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $9.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $634.75. 472,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $641.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.43. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The company has a market capitalization of $177.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

