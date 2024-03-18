Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $14.66 Million Position in Jpmorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jpmorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 277,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,662,000. Jpmorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Separately, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jpmorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,034,000.

Jpmorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Jpmorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.55. 4,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,094. Jpmorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.33.

