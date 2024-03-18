Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,994 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moller Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 239,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 196,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 997,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after buying an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 122,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 275,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.74. 2,072,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,264,702. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.