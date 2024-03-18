Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $291,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,033,861. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,241.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,238.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,040.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

