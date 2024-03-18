Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPIB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.60. 23,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $361.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

