Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WOOF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.01. 4,282,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,589. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $615.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.17. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

