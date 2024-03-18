Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Up 19.6% in February

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 14th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,728. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 60,809 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

