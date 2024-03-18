Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:PESI opened at $9.25 on Friday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.92 million, a P/E ratio of 308.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 232,838 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,262.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

