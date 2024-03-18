Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.52

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 204780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

