PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. PENN Entertainment makes up about 4.1% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,653. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

