PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
PED stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.51. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at PEDEVCO
In other PEDEVCO news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $37,333.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PEDEVCO news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $37,333.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 555,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,520.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411 in the last ninety days. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
