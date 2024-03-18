Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 24,599 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,599 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

URA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.32. 1,078,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,817. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

