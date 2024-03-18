Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.02. 192,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.55 and its 200-day moving average is $229.01. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $148.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

