Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,698 SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KIE. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

KIE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 57,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,176. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $608.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

