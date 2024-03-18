Peak Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

MO stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.46. 2,987,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,499,397. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

