Peak Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in American Tower by 16.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in American Tower by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 159,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,499,000 after acquiring an additional 29,848 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.00. 211,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.35. The company has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 203.77%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

