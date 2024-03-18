Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 761,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,692,000 after buying an additional 98,880 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,797 shares of company stock worth $1,152,053. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $236.37. 73,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $180.42 and a one year high of $251.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.