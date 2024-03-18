Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,816 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,437,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

